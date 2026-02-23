La. Guard promotes Michael M. Greer to major general at Jackson Barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, sits alongside Maj. Gen. Michael M. Greer, assistant adjutant general of Louisiana, during Greer’s promotion ceremony at the Jackson Barracks Museum in New Orleans, Feb. 21, 2026. The ceremony marked Greer’s promotion from brigadier general to major general. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough)