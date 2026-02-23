La. Guard promotes Michael M. Greer to major general at Jackson Barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, delivers remarks during the promotion ceremony for Maj. Gen. Michael M. Greer, assistant adjutant general for the Louisiana National Guard, at the Jackson Barracks Museum in New Orleans, Feb. 21, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough)