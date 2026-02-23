Date Taken: 02.21.2026 Date Posted: 02.26.2026 17:11 Photo ID: 9539092 VIRIN: 260221-Z-EU703-1174 Resolution: 320x213 Size: 39.32 KB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, La. Guard promotes Michael M. Greer to major general at Jackson Barracks [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Danny Hough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.