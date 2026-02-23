La. Guard promotes Michael M. Greer to major general at Jackson Barracks

Photo By Sgt. Danny Hough | Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, sits alongside Maj. Gen. Michael M. Greer, assistant adjutant general of Louisiana, during Greer’s promotion ceremony at the Jackson Barracks Museum in New Orleans, Feb. 21, 2026. The ceremony marked Greer’s promotion from brigadier general to major general. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough) see less | View Image Page

By Capt. Peter Drasutis, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard promoted Brig. Gen. Michael M. Greer, assistant adjutant general of Louisiana, to the rank of major general during an official ceremony at the Jackson Barracks Museum in New Orleans, Feb. 21.

Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by senior military leaders, elected officials and distinguished guests from across the state and nation. “Thank you for being here today as we honor a great American and a great Soldier on his promotion to major general,” said Friloux. “We are honored to have the Greer family as part of our military family here in the Louisiana National Guard.”

Greer is currently the assistant adjutant general of Louisiana, where he serves as the Deputy Commanding General and assists in the deployment and coordination of programs, policies and plans for the organization. He has served in a variety of strategic leadership positions throughout his career, including director of civil affairs and civil-military operations for U.S. Forces Korea and Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne).

“This is a particularly meaningful moment for me,” said Greer. “This is my first promotion ceremony with family and friends since I was commissioned as a second lieutenant. Having you here today means more than I can adequately put into words.”

His promotion reflects continued senior leadership in support of the LANG’s mission readiness for both state and federal operations.

Greer was joined by his wife, Meredith and family for the ceremonial pinning of rank.