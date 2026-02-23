1st Helicopter Squadron brings historic Huey to Berliner Helicopter Day

A member assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, checks the surroundings of the UH-1N Huey before the aircraft lands at training grounds in Maryland, Feb. 21, 2026. The 1st HS trains to land and take off from austere locations in order to fulfill their no-fail mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)
