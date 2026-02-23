Members of the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, fly a UH-1N Huey helicopter to the College Park Aviation Museum, College Park, Maryland, Feb. 21, 2026, to support Berliner Helicopter Day. The squadron provided the historic aircraft to help connect the community with Airmen and showcase helicopter operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9538049
|VIRIN:
|260221-F-AF022-1079
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Helicopter Squadron brings historic Huey to Berliner Helicopter Day [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.