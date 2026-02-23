1st Helicopter Squadron brings historic Huey to Berliner Helicopter Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, fly a UH-1N Huey helicopter to the College Park Aviation Museum, College Park, Maryland, Feb. 21, 2026, to support Berliner Helicopter Day. The squadron provided the historic aircraft to help connect the community with Airmen and showcase helicopter operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)