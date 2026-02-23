(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Helicopter Squadron brings historic Huey to Berliner Helicopter Day

    1st Helicopter Squadron brings historic Huey to Berliner Helicopter Day

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Redin 

    316th Wing

    A UH-1N Huey helicopter assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, prepares to take off from a training field in Maryland, Feb. 21, 2026. The 1st HS trains to land and take off from austere locations in order to fulfill their no-fail mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9538052
    VIRIN: 260221-F-AF022-1117
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 925.4 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, 1st Helicopter Squadron brings historic Huey to Berliner Helicopter Day [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Huey
    Joint Base Andrews
    AFDW
    1HS
    Berliner Helicopter Day

