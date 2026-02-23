A UH-1N Huey helicopter assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, takes off from a training field in Maryland, Feb. 21, 2026. The 1st HS trains to land and take off from austere locations in order to fulfill their no-fail mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9538050
|VIRIN:
|260221-F-AF022-1093
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Helicopter Squadron brings historic Huey to Berliner Helicopter Day [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.