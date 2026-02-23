1st Helicopter Squadron brings historic Huey to Berliner Helicopter Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-1N Huey helicopter assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, takes off from a training field in Maryland, Feb. 21, 2026. The 1st HS trains to land and take off from austere locations in order to fulfill their no-fail mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)