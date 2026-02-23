1st Helicopter Squadron brings historic Huey to Berliner Helicopter Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, waves from a UH-1N Huey helicopter during Berliner Helicopter Day at the College Park Aviation Museum, College Park, Maryland, Feb. 21, 2026. The squadron supported the community engagement event, giving attendees the opportunity to view the aircraft and interact with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)