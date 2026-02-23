(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts 

    20th Fighter Wing

    This layout and design graphic featuring the logo for the 20th Fighter Wing Viper Generative AI Task Force was created for the 20th Fighter Wing, Feb. 10, 2026. The graphic represents the digital and futuristic nature of the Viper Generative AI Task Force’s mission to use generative artificial intelligence to build real-world solutions for operational and administrative challenges across the 20 FW. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence from the Ask Sage generative artificial intelligence platform. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 08:24
    Photo ID: 9537882
    VIRIN: 260110-F-AC305-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 564.81 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force
    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force
    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force
    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery