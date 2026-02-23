Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This layout and design graphic featuring the logo for the 20th Fighter Wing Viper Generative AI Task Force was created for the 20th Fighter Wing, Feb. 10, 2026. The graphic represents the digital and futuristic nature of the Viper Generative AI Task Force’s mission to use generative artificial intelligence to build real-world solutions for operational and administrative challenges across the 20 FW. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)



This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence from the Ask Sage generative artificial intelligence platform. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.