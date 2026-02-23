(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw's New AI Viper Task Force

    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Anish Gandhi, 20th Mission Support Group software engineer, delivers briefing on his 20th Fighter Wing Viper AI Task Force 2025 hackathon project to Shaw Air Force Base leadership at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2025. Gandhi was highlighted at the event for developing an artificial intelligence-powered system that could cross reference data to help easily identify members in a unit who qualify for promotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 08:24
    VIRIN: 251215-F-VV695-1228
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

