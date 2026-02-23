Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Anish Gandhi, 20th Mission Support Group software engineer, delivers briefing on his 20th Fighter Wing Viper AI Task Force 2025 hackathon project to Shaw Air Force Base leadership at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2025. Gandhi was highlighted at the event for developing an artificial intelligence-powered system that could cross reference data to help easily identify members in a unit who qualify for promotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)