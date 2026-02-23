Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Hugh Walker, 20th Fighter Wing deputy commander, listens to briefings on 20th FW Viper AI Task Force 2025 hackathon projects at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2025. Hackathon participants developed several artificial intelligence-powered prototype systems that were designed to find real-world solutions for operational and administrative challenges within their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)