    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw's New AI Viper Task Force

    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Hugh Walker, 20th Fighter Wing deputy commander, listens to briefings on 20th FW Viper AI Task Force 2025 hackathon projects at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2025. Hackathon participants developed several artificial intelligence-powered prototype systems that were designed to find real-world solutions for operational and administrative challenges within their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 08:24
    Photo ID: 9537873
    VIRIN: 251215-F-VV695-1129
    Resolution: 4550x3250
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force

