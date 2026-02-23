Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Anish Gandhi, 20th Mission Support Group software engineer, refines generative artificial intelligence code during the 90-day AI Viper Task Force accelerator at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 9, 2026. Gandhi develops secure AI-driven applications that streamline administrative workflows and operational processes, supporting the 20th Fighter Wing’s role as the pilot wing for Air Combat Command in the operational use of artificial intelligence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).