    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw's New AI Viper Task Force

    Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Anish Gandhi, 20th Mission Support Group software engineer, refines generative artificial intelligence code during the 90-day AI Viper Task Force accelerator at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 9, 2026. Gandhi develops secure AI-driven applications that streamline administrative workflows and operational processes, supporting the 20th Fighter Wing’s role as the pilot wing for Air Combat Command in the operational use of artificial intelligence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 08:24
    Photo ID: 9537876
    VIRIN: 260209-F-PK737-1013
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

