Accelerating Change: Inside Shaw’s New AI Viper Task Force

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts | U.S. Air Force Col. Hugh Walker, 20th Fighter Wing deputy commander, listens to briefings on 20th FW Viper AI Task Force 2025 hackathon projects at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2025. Hackathon participants developed several artificial intelligence-powered prototype systems that were designed to find real-world solutions for operational and administrative challenges within their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — The 20th Fighter Wing has launched a high-tempo, 90-day Generative Artificial Intelligence Accelerator initiative. Known as the Generative AI Viper Task Force, the initiative is dedicated to sharpening mission effectiveness, cutting through administrative red tape, and pioneering digital solutions across the installation.

Launched on January 12, 2026, the task force of six Airmen and civilians under the direction of Col. Hugh Walker, 20th Fighter Wing deputy commander, officially established the 20th FW as the pilot wing for Air Combat Command in the operational employment of Generative AI.

The task force operates in 90-day iterations, a format that allows Airmen to submit real-world challenges and rapidly prototype Generative AI-enabled fixes to improve readiness and efficiency within their unit. During each iteration, the task force will get feedback from various units across the installation about the problems they are facing and work to resolve as many of the issues as possible within each cycle.

Staff Sgt. Gabriela Ramirez Chavez, 20th Fighter Wing executive assistant and task force lead, describes the group as a trial team for the digital frontier of Generative AI-based process improvement.

"The Generative AI Viper Task Force was formed to determine how to best leverage these tools while pushing the boundaries of what is possible," Ramirez Chavez explained. "Our goal is to find the true potential of this technology in a military environment."

To ensure these experiments remain secure and ethical, the wing utilizes Ask Sage, a Department of the Air Force-approved Generative AI platform. This allows users to innovate within a protected framework that aligns with strict security and governance policies.

The momentum for the task force began with an inaugural hackathon event in December 2025. During the three-day competitive event, participants were presented with logistical and administrative hurdles submitted by the base population.

"A hackathon is a competition where diverse groups solve complex problems using digital tools," said Ramirez Chavez. "The purpose is to streamline solutions to these problems with the use of Generative AI programs.” Anish Gandhi, a software engineer with the 20th Mission Support Group, emerged as the winner of the first event. He developed the Military Eligibility Listing, or MEL, Chatbot, a program designed to automate the task of vetting enlisted promotion eligibility for Airmen on unit rosters.

"This program reduces human error, removes bias, and saves an incredible amount of time," Gandhi said. "Instead of manually sifting through rosters for weeks, an excel file can be uploaded and processed in seconds. It returns time to Airmen so they can focus on more mission critical tasks."

A core pillar of the task force is providing accessibility for all Airmen assigned at Shaw. On January 27, 2026, the team began hosting “AI 101” classes to build basic skills in Generative AI use across the Wing. These sessions introduce concepts and practical applications, empowering Airmen to scale their own solutions.

Despite his success, Gandhi emphasized that technical expertise isn't a requirement for participation. "The biggest challenge was simply the learning curve of a new program," said Gandhi. "I’m the only one on the task force with a technical background, yet everyone is contributing significantly. Don’t let a lack of coding experience scare you. If you’re interested, just take the leap."

Building on the momentum of the January launch, the Generative AI Viper Task Force is already preparing for its next major milestone: a second large-scale hackathon scheduled for April 2026. While the December event focused on administrative bottlenecks, the April iteration will challenge Airmen to apply Generative AI to more complex operations.

“The team is going to have the chance to touch base with every corner of the wing, identify the hurdles that the installation is facing, and measure our collective generative AI knowledge,” said Ramirez Chavez. “Our goal is to teach what we know so that others can teach forward.”

As a testbed for emerging capabilities within ACC, the 20th FW is setting the standard for the implementation of AI at the enterprise level.

“AI isn’t the future of warfighting - it’s the present, and we are operationalizing it now,” said Col. Hugh Walker, 20th Fighter Wing deputy commander. “We’re putting these generative AI tools into the hands of the Airmen who know their jobs best, and the Viper AI Team is educating them so they understand the capabilities and limitations of these systems.”

To reach out to the Viper AI Task Force with any questions or interest, contact them at mailto:20fw.20fw.aiinquiries@us.af.mil or (803) 895-2424, or stop by the cell at Room 102, Building 829 at 400 Shaw Dr. Shaw AFB, SC., 29152.