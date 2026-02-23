KINGSTON, Ma. — Pfc. Aline Gomes from the 125th Quartermaster, Massachusetts National Guard, clears a path for an Elderly resident here, February 24, 2026. Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard have been in Kingston supporting civil authorities with snow clearance to get to residents in Kingston. The Massachusetts National Guard continues to support ongoing operations throughout the state to assist with post storm recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 20:08
|Photo ID:
|9537257
|VIRIN:
|260224-Z-JK986-1362
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Guardmen Assist Elderly Residents of Kingston [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.