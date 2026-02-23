Mass Guardmen Assist Elderly Residents of Kingston

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KINGSTON, Ma. — Pfc. Aline Gomes from the 125th Quartermaster, Massachusetts National Guard, clears a path for an Elderly resident here, February 24, 2026. Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard have been in Kingston supporting civil authorities with snow clearance to get to residents in Kingston. The Massachusetts National Guard continues to support ongoing operations throughout the state to assist with post storm recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)