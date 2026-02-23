KINGSTON, Ma. — Soldiers from the 1060th Transportation Company and 125th Quartermaster assist local authorities in Kingston, Ma., with route clearance and snow removal to ensure residents can safely receive medical assistance and transportation to warming centers, February 24, 2026. The Massachusetts National Guard is activated and is providing up to 350 service members to support our interagency partners responding to this winter storm. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 20:08
|Photo ID:
|9537256
|VIRIN:
|260224-Z-JK986-1348
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Guardmen Assist Elderly Residents of Kingston [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.