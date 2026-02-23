(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mass Guardmen Assist Elderly Residents of Kingston [Image 11 of 15]

    Mass Guardmen Assist Elderly Residents of Kingston

    KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    KINGSTON, Ma. — Soldiers from the 1060th Transportation Company and 125th Quartermaster assist local authorities in Kingston, Ma., with route clearance and snow removal to ensure residents can safely receive medical assistance and transportation to warming centers, February 24, 2026. The Massachusetts National Guard is activated and is providing up to 350 service members to support our interagency partners responding to this winter storm. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 20:08
    Photo ID: 9537256
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-JK986-1348
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Guardmen Assist Elderly Residents of Kingston [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Always Ready Always There
    Blizzard 2026

