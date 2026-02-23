Mass Guardmen Assist Elderly Residents of Kingston

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KINGSTON, Ma. — Soldiers from the 1060th Transportation Company and 125th Quartermaster assist local authorities in Kingston, Ma. with route clearance and snow removal to ensure residents can safely receive medical assistance and transportation to warming centers, February 24, 2026. The Massachusetts National Guard is activated and is providing up to 350 service members to support our interagency partners responding to this winter storm. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)