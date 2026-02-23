(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mass Guardmen Assist Elderly Residents of Kingston [Image 1 of 15]

    Mass Guardmen Assist Elderly Residents of Kingston

    KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    KINGSTON, Ma. – Sgt. Nana Serebour (left) with the 125th Quarter Master and Sgt. Richard Botting, with the 1060th transportation company, 226th Transportation Battalion, Massachusetts National Guard, starts a generator for an elderly resident in Kingston, Ma, February 24, 2026. The Massachusetts National Guard continues to support ongoing operations throughout the state to assist with post storm recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 20:08
    Photo ID: 9537247
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-JK986-1032
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Mass Guardmen Assist Elderly Residents of Kingston [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Always Ready Always There
    Blizzard 2026

