Mass Guardmen Assist Elderly Residents of Kingston

KINGSTON, Ma. – Sgt. Nana Serebour, with the 125th Quarter Master, Massachusetts National Guard, digs out a path to an elderly resident’s home in Kingston, Ma, February 24, 2026. The Massachusetts National Guard continues to support ongoing operations throughout the state to assist with post storm recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)