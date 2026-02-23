Avon Park Air Force Range hosts U.S. Navy’s pilot training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II taxies down a runway at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. The T-6B Texan II is used to train student naval aviators in the primary stages of flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)