Avon Park Air Force Range hosts U.S. Navy’s pilot training

A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II taxies down a runway at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 27, 2026. 23 T-6B Texan II, 46 instructors and 86 students traveled to Avon Park AFR for joint primary aviation training (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
