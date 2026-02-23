Avon Park Air Force Range hosts U.S. Navy’s pilot training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Ben Smart, an instructor pilot assigned to Training Air Wing (TW-5) FIVE, poses for a photo at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. Smart served as cadre supporting a five-week joint primary naval aviation training detachment at the range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)