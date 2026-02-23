A U.S. Navy T-6 Texan II taxies down a runway at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 27, 2026. Navy instructors and students trained at the range for five weeks of flight operations fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
This work, Avon Park Air Force Range hosts U.S. Navy’s pilot training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
