Avon Park Air Force Range hosts U.S. Navy’s pilot training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy T-6 Texan II taxies down a runway at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 27, 2026. Navy instructors and students trained at the range for five weeks of flight operations fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)