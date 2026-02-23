(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Avon Park Air Force Range hosts U.S. Navy’s pilot training [Image 3 of 8]

    Avon Park Air Force Range hosts U.S. Navy’s pilot training

    AVON PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    A U.S. Navy T-6 Texan II taxies down a runway at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 27, 2026. The training marked the first time primary naval aviation training was conducted at the Air Force range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 12:22
    Photo ID: 9536194
    VIRIN: 260127-F-JS667-1103
    Resolution: 4201x2798
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: AVON PARK, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Avon Park Air Force Range hosts U.S. Navy’s pilot training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Moody Air Force Base
    pilot training
    tw-5
    Avon Park Air Foce Range
    training wing 5

