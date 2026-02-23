Avon Park Air Force Range hosts U.S. Navy’s pilot training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy T-6 Texan II taxies down a runway at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 27, 2026. The training marked the first time primary naval aviation training was conducted at the Air Force range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)