Avon Park Air Force Range hosts U.S. Navy’s pilot training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Dalton Fletcher, left, an instructor pilot assigned to Training Air Wing (TW-5) FIVE points at a map to U.S. Navy Ens. Duncan Miller, student naval aviator assigned to the “Doerbirds” Training Squadron (VT) 2 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 27, 2026. The training was part of a five-week joint primary naval aviation training detachment at the Air Force range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)