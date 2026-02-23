U.S. Navy Lt. Dalton Fletcher, left, an instructor pilot assigned to Training Air Wing (TW-5) FIVE points at a map to U.S. Navy Ens. Duncan Miller, student naval aviator assigned to the “Doerbirds” Training Squadron (VT) 2 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 27, 2026. The training was part of a five-week joint primary naval aviation training detachment at the Air Force range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
Avon Park Air Force Range hosts U.S. Navy’s pilot training
