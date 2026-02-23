Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speaks to cadets during the George C. Marshall Foundation Leadership and Awards Seminar at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2026. The seminar brings together top Army ROTC cadets for discussions on leadership, service, and the enduring example of Gen. George C. Marshall as they prepare to serve as officers in the Armed Services. (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 11:10
|Photo ID:
|9536055
|VIRIN:
|260224-D-LS763-1890
|Resolution:
|5541x3331
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJCS Speaks to Cadets [Image 9 of 9], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.