CJCS Speaks to Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speaks to cadets during the George C. Marshall Foundation Leadership and Awards Seminar at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2026. He emphasized the importance of character, tough decision-making, and the enduring question he urged future officers to ask themselves: “What would Marshall do?” (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)