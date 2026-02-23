CJCS Speaks to Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speaks to cadets during the George C. Marshall Foundation Leadership and Awards Seminar at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia, February 23, 2026. During the speech, Gen. Caine emphasized the importance of character, tough decision making, and the enduring example of Gen. George C. Marshall. (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)