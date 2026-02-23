CJCS Speaks to Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speaks to cadets during the George C. Marshall Foundation Leadership and Awards Seminar at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2026. The George C. Marshall Leadership and Awards Seminar provides top Army ROTC cadets an opportunity to study the character and traits of Gen. George C. Marshall while having thought provoking discussions with leaders and peers as they prepare to serve as officers in the Armed Services. (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)