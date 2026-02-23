(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJCS Speaks to Cadets [Image 5 of 9]

    CJCS Speaks to Cadets

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speaks to cadets during the George C. Marshall Foundation Leadership and Awards Seminar at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2026. During the speech, Gen. Caine emphasized the importance of character, tough decision making, and the enduring example of Gen. George C. Marshall. (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026
    Photo ID: 9536049
    VIRIN: 260223-D-LS763-1026
    Resolution: 7718x5037
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS Speaks to Cadets [Image 9 of 9], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

