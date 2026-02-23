CJCS Meets With VMI Superintendent

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine meets with the Virginia Military Institute Superintendent Lt. Gen. David Furness ahead of the George C. Marshall Foundation Leadership and Awards Seminar at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2026. The seminar brings together top Army ROTC cadets for discussions on leadership, service, and the enduring example of Gen. George C. Marshall as they prepare to serve as officers in the Armed Services. (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)