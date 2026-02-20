(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 26 of 27]

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Change of Command Ceremony

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Seaman Angelo Gonzalez 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Paul Archer, off-going commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), center, prepares to depart a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Headquarters’ Auditorium in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Archer was relieved as Preble’s commanding officer by Cmdr. Andrew Vann. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angelo Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 20:59
    Photo ID: 9531602
    VIRIN: 260220-N-RP947-1340
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble (DDG 88) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 27 of 27], by SN Angelo Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CFAY
    DESRON 15
    USS Preble
    DDG 88
    ceremony
    change of command

