USS Preble (DDG 88) Change of Command Ceremony

Cmdr. Paul Archer, former commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), left, has his command pin removed by his wife during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Headquarters’ Auditorium in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Archer was relieved as Preble’s commanding officer by Cmdr. Andrew Vann. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angelo Gonzalez)