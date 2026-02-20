USS Preble (DDG 88) Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Andrew Vann, on-coming commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), left, delivers remarks to guests and assembled crew members during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Headquarters’ C-2 Auditorium in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Vann relieved Cmdr. Paul Archer as Preble’s commanding officer. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)