USS Preble Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan — Cmdr. Andrew Vann relieved Cmdr. Paul Archer as commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 20, 2026.



"To the incredible crew of USS Preble, it is with a profound sense of humility and purpose that I take command today," said Vann. "We accept a legacy of excellence, forged by those who stood this watch before us, and we will build upon it. Together, we will uphold the highest standards of our naval service and ensure this warship remains the most formidable fighting force on the seas. The course is set, our mission is clear, and I am honored to serve with you."



Vann, a native of Florida, graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Naval Architecture.



During his previous assignment, Vann served as executive officer aboard Preble.



Archer, a native of New York, expressed gratitude to his Sailors for their support throughout his time as the ship’s commanding officer during his farewell remarks.



"To the crew of mighty Preble, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your captain," said Archer. "You have faced every challenge with a level of professionalism and dedication that is the hallmark of the American Sailor. You are the lifeblood of this ship, and the reason for its success. As I depart, I leave you in the capable hands of a new commander, but the spirit of this ship, its legacy, is something we all carry forward. This is not a final farewell, but a changing of the watch. I will look to the horizon and know that you are out there, standing the watch, ready to answer our nation's call. Fair winds and following seas."



Under Archer’s leadership, Preble successfully conducted a permanent change of station to Yokosuka, Japan, and completed two forward-deployed patrols in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Under his command, Preble enhanced its crew’s warfighting finesse and interoperability capabilities with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific.



For his next duty assignment, Archer will report to Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet in Yokosuka, Japan.



Commissioned in 2002, Preble is named in honor of Commodore Edward Preble, who was a United States naval officer who served in the Revolutionary War, the Quasi Wars, and First Barbary War. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

