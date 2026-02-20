USS Preble (DDG 88) Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Andrew Vann, on-coming commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), center, delivers remarks to guests and assembled crew members during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Headquarters’ C-2 Auditorium in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Vann relieved Cmdr. Paul Archer as Preble’s commanding officer. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)
USS Preble Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
