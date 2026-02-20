USS Preble (DDG 88) Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd class Xavier Garza, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), pipes aboard the official party during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Headquarters’ Auditorium in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Andrew Vann relieved Cmdr. Paul Archer as Preble’s commanding officer. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angelo Gonzalez)