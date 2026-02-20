Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Barry Davis, general surgeon and LAMAT 2026 mission commander, speaks during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 opening ceremony, in Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Feb 22, 2026. Davis previously participated in the Federation’s first LAMAT engagement in 2024 and now returns as the mission commander. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)