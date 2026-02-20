Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter | Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, left, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Barry Davis, general surgeon and LAMAT 2026 mission commander, after the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 opening ceremony, in Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Feb 22, 2026. The engagement reinforces sustained medical collaboration and shared preparedness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter | Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, left, shakes hands with U.S....... read more read more

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the U.S. Air Force officially launched the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission during an opening ceremony in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, on Feb 22, 2026.

The two-week long mission will allow 60 Airmen, including biomedical equipment technicians, audiologists, dentists, dieticians and various medical and support specialists, to work alongside their Ministry of Health counterparts at hospitals and clinics across St. Kitts and Nevis, integrating directly into care teams and supporting patient services throughout the Federation.

This iteration marks the start of the third health security cooperation engagement together and reaffirms a shared commitment to medical readiness, partnership and regional resilience.

“To the medical professionals here, you may not always see the long-term impact of your work, but the lives you touch — even in a short period — can create lasting change. A single procedure, a single diagnosis, a single act of care can influence generations,” Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew said. “Health is security … health is national security. Small states are strengthened by strong partnerships and trusted friends.”

The impact of collaboration, commitment and partnership for community well-being were emphasized by Karin Sullivan, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Bridgetown, Barbados.

“This collaboration between United States Southern Command, medical professionals and our partner nations underscore the depth of our commitment to one another,” Sullivan said. “The enduring bonds fostered by LAMAT are a powerful reflection of the ties that unite our nations. Over the next few weeks, you will combine your unique skills, overcome challenges and build friendships.”

LAMAT 2026 builds upon two previous engagements in Saint Kitts and Nevis conducted in 2024 and 2025, reflecting a sustained and expanding professional relationship between the two nations. After participating in the Federation’s first LAMAT engagement two years, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Barry Davis, general surgeon and LAMAT 2026 mission commander, looks forward to leading and learning this time around.

“I stand here today in two roles—an Airman and a surgeon. Soon the ceremony will end, and the real work will begin,” he said. “Over the next two weeks, I won’t be observing this mission from a distance—I’ll be standing next to many of you, caring for patients, solving problems, and learning together.”

The mission is conducted in coordination with the U.S. Embassy Bridgetown, the Saint Kitts and Nevis government and Ministry of Health, reinforcing a whole-of-government approach to regional health security and disaster preparedness.

In a region vulnerable to hurricanes and other natural disasters, preparedness must be established before crisis strikes. By working side by side, aligning standards, exchanging expertise and strengthening institutional coordination, both nations enhance their ability to respond quickly and effectively when communities need assistance most.

“Every patient we treat, every technique we exchange, and every conversation we have contributes to readiness—not just for the United States, but for all of us,” Davis explained. “For our U.S. Airmen, this sharpens expeditionary medical skills in real-world conditions; for our host-nation partners, it’s an opportunity to collaborate, exchange best practices, and reinforce healthcare capabilities that serve communities every day.

“But more than that, LAMAT is personal,” he added. “It’s about the bond between healthcare professionals who share the same commitment—to care for people when they need it most.”

Drawing on his own experience as a physician, Drew highlighted the value of connection between medical teams and the shared responsibility to serve communities.

“LAMAT stands as a testament to what is possible when nations act not merely in pursuit of strategic interests, but in service of human need,” he furthered. “As we begin this new phase of collaboration, we do so with confidence in the expertise and dedication of the medical professionals involved. Our patients and families will benefit greatly.”

As LAMAT 2026 begins, the United States and Saint Kitts and Nevis once again demonstrate that enduring partnerships – built through trust, repetition and shared commitment — remain essential to collective preparedness.

“This mission is not about one nation providing care to another. It is about professionals working side by side—sharing experience, building trust, and strengthening systems that matter long after we leave,” Davis concluded. “Let’s get to work—together.”