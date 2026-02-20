Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Karin Sullivan, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Bridgetown, Barbados provides remarks during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 opening ceremony, in Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Feb 22, 2026. The ceremony marked the beginning of the third LAMAT engagement between the United States and Saint Kitts and Nevis. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)