Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew provides remarks during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 opening ceremony, in Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Feb 22, 2026. LAMAT 2026 is part of U.S. Southern Command’s broader health security cooperation engagement efforts across the Caribbean and Latin America. These engagements enhance medical readiness while strengthening trusted partnerships that contribute to a safer and more prepared hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)