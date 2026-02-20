(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission

    Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission

    BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Forces Southern

    Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew provides remarks during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 opening ceremony, in Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Feb 22, 2026. LAMAT 2026 is part of U.S. Southern Command’s broader health security cooperation engagement efforts across the Caribbean and Latin America. These engagements enhance medical readiness while strengthening trusted partnerships that contribute to a safer and more prepared hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    This work, Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission, by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    926th Wing
    LAMAT
    Medical
    LAMAT26
    Saint Kitts and Nevis

