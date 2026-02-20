Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, left, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Barry Davis, general surgeon and LAMAT 2026 mission commander, after the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 opening ceremony, in Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Feb 22, 2026. The engagement reinforces sustained medical collaboration and shared preparedness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)