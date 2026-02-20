Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew provides remarks during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 opening ceremony, in Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Feb 22, 2026. Drew underscored the impact of continued partnership on healthcare resilience across the Federation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)