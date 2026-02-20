(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission [Image 2 of 7]

    Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission

    BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Forces Southern

    Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew provides remarks during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 opening ceremony, in Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Feb 22, 2026. Drew underscored the impact of continued partnership on healthcare resilience across the Federation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 19:32
    Photo ID: 9531522
    VIRIN: 260222-F-IH091-1002
    Resolution: 7815x5036
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS, KN
    This work, Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    926th Wing
    Saint Kitts
    LAMAT
    LAMAT26
    Saint Kitts and Nevis

