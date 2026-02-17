USACE Division Commander Meets with Edisto Beach Leaders on Storm Risk Management

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, meets with Mayor Crawford Moore and local stakeholders at Edisto Beach on Feb. 19, 2026, to discuss the Edisto Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management Project. The visit included Charleston District Commander Lt. Col. Todd Mainwaring and Senior Civilian Dan Klingshirn, alongside U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District personnel.