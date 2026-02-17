(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Division Commander Meets with Edisto Beach Leaders on Storm Risk Management [Image 8 of 8]

    USACE Division Commander Meets with Edisto Beach Leaders on Storm Risk Management

    EDISTO BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, meets with Mayor Crawford Moore and local stakeholders at Edisto Beach on Feb. 19, 2026, to discuss the Edisto Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management Project. The visit included Charleston District Commander Lt. Col. Todd Mainwaring and Senior Civilian Dan Klingshirn, alongside U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District personnel.

    TAGS

    Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller
    Lt. Col. Todd Mainwaring
    Crawford Moore
    Edisto Beach
    Edisto Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management Project
    Mark Messersmith

