    USACE Leadership Reviews Feasibility Efforts Across James Island and West Ashley [Image 4 of 8]

    USACE Leadership Reviews Feasibility Efforts Across James Island and West Ashley

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Charleston District Commander Lt. Col. Todd Mainwaring speaks with Acting Civil Works Chief Wes Wilson during a site visit to discuss ongoing efforts associated with the Charleston Tidal and Inland Study on Feb. 19, 2026.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9528990
    VIRIN: 260219-A-SL031-1011
    Resolution: 5434x3623
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Leadership Reviews Feasibility Efforts Across James Island and West Ashley [Image 8 of 8], by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Atlantic Division Commander Visits Charleston High Battery
    Division Commander Tours Charleston Tidal and Inland Study Sites
    Division Commander Tours Charleston Tidal and Inland Study Sites
    USACE Leadership Reviews Feasibility Efforts Across James Island and West Ashley
    Division Commander Tours Charleston Tidal and Inland Study Sites
    USACE Leadership Reviews Feasibility Efforts Across James Island and West Ashley
    Charleston District and Division Leadership Discuss Coastal Resilience at Edisto Beach
    USACE Division Commander Meets with Edisto Beach Leaders on Storm Risk Management

    TAGS

    Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller
    Lt. Col. Todd Mainwaring
    Dan Klingshirn
    Charleston Tidal and Inland Study
    Feasibility Phase
    Wes Wilson

