(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Atlantic Division Commander Visits Charleston High Battery [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    South Atlantic Division Commander Visits Charleston High Battery

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, speaks with Charleston District Commander Lt. Col. Todd Mainwaring at the Charleston High Battery on Feb. 19, 2026, during a visit to discuss progress on the Charleston Peninsula Project as it advances through the Preconstruction, Engineering and Design phase.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9528987
    VIRIN: 260219-A-SL031-1007
    Resolution: 5468x3645
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Atlantic Division Commander Visits Charleston High Battery [Image 8 of 8], by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Atlantic Division Commander Visits Charleston High Battery
    Division Commander Tours Charleston Tidal and Inland Study Sites
    Division Commander Tours Charleston Tidal and Inland Study Sites
    USACE Leadership Reviews Feasibility Efforts Across James Island and West Ashley
    Division Commander Tours Charleston Tidal and Inland Study Sites
    USACE Leadership Reviews Feasibility Efforts Across James Island and West Ashley
    Charleston District and Division Leadership Discuss Coastal Resilience at Edisto Beach
    USACE Division Commander Meets with Edisto Beach Leaders on Storm Risk Management

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller
    Lt. Col. Todd Mainwaring
    Charleston High Battery
    Charleston Peninsula Project
    Dan Klingshirn
    Engineering and Design (PED) Phase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery