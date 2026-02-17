South Atlantic Division Commander Visits Charleston High Battery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, speaks with Charleston District Commander Lt. Col. Todd Mainwaring at the Charleston High Battery on Feb. 19, 2026, during a visit to discuss progress on the Charleston Peninsula Project as it advances through the Preconstruction, Engineering and Design phase.