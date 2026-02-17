(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Division Commander Tours Charleston Tidal and Inland Study Sites [Image 5 of 8]

    Division Commander Tours Charleston Tidal and Inland Study Sites

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, meets with Charleston District personnel on Feb. 19, 2026, to review project progress and discuss priorities supporting coastal storm risk management and infrastructure resilience efforts.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9528992
    VIRIN: 260219-A-SL031-1013
    Resolution: 5319x3639
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Division Commander Tours Charleston Tidal and Inland Study Sites [Image 8 of 8], by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller
    Lt. Col. Todd Mainwaring
    Dan Klingshirn
    Charleston Tidal and Inland Study
    Feasibility Phase
    Wes Wilson

