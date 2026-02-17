Charleston District and Division Leadership Discuss Coastal Resilience at Edisto Beach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, and Charleston District Commander Lt. Col. Todd Mainwaring speak with Mayor Crawford Moore and local stakeholders at Edisto Beach on Feb. 19, 2026, to discuss the Edisto Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management Project and ongoing coordination efforts.