    Fort Lee Victory Fresh Soft Opening

    Fort Lee Victory Fresh Soft Opening

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Col. Kevin W. Agness, the Quartermaster Commandant, hosted a soft opening for the brand‑new Fort Lee Victory Fresh Jan. 14, 2026. Victory Fresh is the Army’s modern, station-style dining concept designed to provide Soldiers with fast, healthy, high-quality meals that support training, readiness, and performance.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 10:20
    Photo ID: 9526772
    VIRIN: 260114-A-SV061-1003
    Resolution: 6333x4196
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Fort Lee Victory Fresh Soft Opening, by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CASCOM
    FortLee
    Robert Irvine Foundation
    VictoryFresh

