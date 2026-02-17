Fort Lee Victory Fresh Soft Opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Lee is kicking off the new year with something fresh. #ThisWeek Col. Kevin W. Agness, the Quartermaster Commandant, hosted a soft opening for the brand‑new Victory Fresh - the Army’s modern, station-style dining concept designed to provide Soldiers with fast, healthy, high-quality meals that support training, readiness, and performance.

Victory Fresh offers grab-and-go wraps and salads, as well as a build-your-own power bowls, pizza bar and more available to Soldiers, Army Civilians and their guests for lunch and dinner.